Hate speech case: SC asks Uttarakhand to file status report

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Uttarakhand government to file a status report on action taken in connection with alleged hate speeches made in December last year during an event in Haridwar.

The state government, for its part, claimed four FIRs were lodged and chargesheets have already been filed in three cases.

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and A S Oka asked the state government to file the status report and put the matter for consideration for next Friday.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for petitioner-journalist Qurban Ali and former Patna HC judge Anjana Prakash, referred to the next event, scheduled on April 17 in Himachal Pradesh.

"The problem is, the event in Himachal Pradesh is on Sunday. That’s the real problem," he said.

The counsel cited a previous order passed by a bench presided over by Chief Justice N V Ramana. He said the order had allowed the petitioners to intimate the authority about such events in the future. On this, the bench said that the applicant is free to give intimation to authorities concerned in Himachal Pradesh in view of the order.

On January 12, the Supreme Court issued notice to the Uttarakhand government and Centre with regard to hate speeches against the Muslim community at Dharam Sansad in two events organised by Hindu Yuva Vahini in Delhi and Haridwar respectively on December 17 and 19, 2021.

