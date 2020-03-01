‘Hate-speech’ MP Parvesh Verma to help victims’ kin

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  Mar 01 2020
  • updated: Mar 01 2020, 01:26am ist
Parvesh Verma. (PTI Photo)

BJP MP Parvesh Verma, who is accused of making hate speeches, on Saturday said he would give his one-month salary each to the families of the policeman and IB employee who were killed.

“I dedicate my salary of one month each as member of Parliament to the families of Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal and IB officer Ankit Sharma, killed while doing their duty, in the unfortunate violence in Delhi,” Verma tweeted.

