‘Hate-speech’ MP Parvesh Verma to help victims’ kin

BJP MP Parvesh Verma, who is accused of making hate speeches, on Saturday said he would give his one-month salary each to the families of the policeman and IB employee who were killed.

दिल्ली में हुई दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण हिंसा के दौरान अपना कर्तव्य निभाते हुए शहीद होने वाले @DelhiPolice के हेड कॉन्स्टेबल शहीद रत्तन लाल और आई.बी ऑफिसर शहीद अंकित शर्मा के परिवारों को मैं बतौर सांसद मिलने वाली मेरी एक-एक महीने की तनख़्वाह समर्पित करता हूँ। जय हिंद — Parvesh Sahib Singh (@p_sahibsingh) February 29, 2020

