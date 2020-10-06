Hathras case: Yogi free to imagine whatever he likes, says Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath can imagine an international conspiracy in the Hathras incident, but he only saw it as a tragedy that befell a lovely girl.

“He is more than welcome to imagine whatever he wants to imagine. I saw there a lovely girl was molested, the neck was broken and her family was threatened by the people who did it. No action was taken against them,” Rahul said in Patiala.

“What I saw was a tragedy. The UP chief minister should have had the decency to say this is a tragedy and I will protect the family of this girl,” the former Congress President said.

Rahul also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence on the Hathras incident.

The Congress leader said that he had visited the Hathras victim’s family to give assurance of his support not only to them but for hundreds who face similar agony.

“I told the family that I have come not just for you, but also for lakhs of women who face some kind of misbehaviour or other,” Rahul said.

On him and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra being pushed around and manhandled by the UP police on their way to Hathras, and FIRs being registered against Congress workers, Rahul said what he and his party workers suffered was minor compared with what the victim's family was going through.

“They are the ones who have really been pushed around," he said, adding that it was "no big deal" for him to be pushed around by the cops in UP.