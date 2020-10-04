Hathras gang rape case: RLD protests in Muzaffarnagar

Hathras gang rape case: RLD protests in Muzaffarnagar against party leader being lathi charged

PTI
PTI, Muzaffarnagar (UP),
  • Oct 04 2020, 20:58 ist
  • updated: Oct 04 2020, 20:58 ist
Hathras: Police personnel baton charge on RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary and party workers during their visit to Hathras to meet the family members of rape victim. Credit: PTI

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) activists staged a protest and blocked roads in different places in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district against police baton charge on its party leader Jayant Chaudhary on Sunday when he had gone to meet the Hathras victim's family.

In a press statement issued in Lucknow, the RLD alleged that its vice-president Jayant Chaudhary and party workers were baton-charged by police when they were on their way to meet the family.

Hundreds of activists led by its Muzaffarnagar district president Ajit Rathi staged a dharna and blocked Circular Road in Civil Lines area in protest against the baton charge on RLD activists, including Chaudhary, and lodged a complaint against the police regarding the incident.

A similar road blockade was held as they blocked Meerut-Karnal highway at Phugana in the district. The RLD activists blocked the road for several hours led by former state minister Yograj Singh while a demonstration was also carried out in Morna.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

RLD
Uttar Pradesh
Hathras
Hathras rape case

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Hathras case: Constitutional values cremated?

DH Toon | Hathras case: Constitutional values cremated?

How to differentiate between flu and Covid-19

How to differentiate between flu and Covid-19

Egypt reveals 59 ancient coffins found near Saqqara

Egypt reveals 59 ancient coffins found near Saqqara

The day Covid-19 came to Trump’s White House

The day Covid-19 came to Trump’s White House

 