Either sack Yogi or ask him to resign: Mayawati to PM

Hathras gang rape issue: Mayawati urges PM Modi to either sack UP CM Adityanath or ask him to resign

BJP should send Adityanath back to Gorakhpur Mutt, she said

Sanjay Pandey
Sanjay Pandey, DHNS, Lucknow,
  • Oct 01 2020, 20:10 ist
  • updated: Oct 01 2020, 20:10 ist
Bahujan Samajwadi Party chief Mayawati. Credit: AFP File Photo

BSP supremo Mayawati, who was hitherto 'soft' on the Uttar Pradesh government, on Thursday joined the chorus of Opposition leaders in demanding the resignation of chief minister Yogi Adityanath over the latter's alleged failure to ensure safety of the women, especially those from the SC community, in the state.

In a statement, Mayawati urged prime minister Narendra Modi and the BJP leadership to either 'sack' Adityanath or ask him to 'resign' owning moral responsibility for the rising crimes against the women in the state.

''BJP should send Adityanath back to Gorakhpur Mutt (he is the mahant of the Mutt)... else he may be asked to supervise the construction of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya,'' she said.

''Instead of the rule of law, mafia and goonda elements are ruling the state...the Dalits are being persecuted,'' Mayawati said.

Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress have also demanded that Adityanath should resign.

UP minister Siddharth Nath Singh, however, hit back at the Opposition parties and asked them not to play politics on the unfortunate incidents.

Singh justified the police action against the former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and said that they could not have been allowed to march on the expressway with thousands of others during a pandemic.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mayawati
Yogi Adityanath
BSP
BJP
Hathras
gang rape
Uttar Pradesh

What's Brewing

Christened after coronavirus: Babies, 'bondas' & more

Christened after coronavirus: Babies, 'bondas' & more

Museum Ludwig's art exhibit is faking it but making it

Museum Ludwig's art exhibit is faking it but making it

It burned everything: Fires on Brazil's indigenous land

It burned everything: Fires on Brazil's indigenous land

A nation that controlled the pandemic without lockdowns

A nation that controlled the pandemic without lockdowns

Govt to set-up app store alternative to Google, Apple

Govt to set-up app store alternative to Google, Apple

 