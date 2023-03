Hathras rape-murder case: UP court acquits 3, prime accused convicted

A local court in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday acquitted accused Ravi, Ramu and Luv Kush in Hathras rape-murder case, while prime accused Sandeep was convicted under IPC Sec 304 and SC/ST Act.

Boolgarhi, Hathras rape-murder case | A local court acquits accused Ravi, Ramu and Luv Kush; prime accused Sandeep convicted under IPC Sec 304 and SC/ST Act. #UttarPradesh — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 2, 2023

More to follow....