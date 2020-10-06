Hathras sees another horror: Six-year-old girl raped by relative, dies

Amid the nationwide outrage over alleged gang rape and brutal killing of a Scheduled Caste teen, Hathras witnessed yet another horror, when a six-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped by a relative of hers, died at a Delhi hospital, on Tuesday.

According to the police sources in Lucknow, the girl, a resident of Hathras, had gone to a relative's house in the neighbouring Aligarh district, where she was allegedly raped by her maternal cousin last month.

The minor was held captive at a relative's house in Iglas area of Aligarh district and was rescued on September 17, Senior Superintendent of Police Muniraj G told PTI.

It was alleged that the child was locked in the toilet after being raped. Her father, who came to know about the incident later, got her admitted to a hospital in Aligarh from where she was referred to a higher centre in Delhi. She died there on Monday.

The accused, who was a minor and allegedly mentally retarded, was sent to a shelter home, sources said.

The father of the victim, however, claimed that the cops had arrested the wrong person and that its the elder brother of the arrested minor, who had raped the child.

"On a complaint by a social organisation police raided the house, which belonged to a relative of the victim, found the girl and admitted her to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College hospital where she was being treated till four days ago," the SSP told reporters.

"The boy's mother, who is the maternal aunt (mausi) of the victim, is reported to be an accomplice in the crime and is absconding," SSP Muniraj said.

The SSP said the Iglas police station SHO has been suspended for negligence. He also said two police teams have been constituted to trace the woman.

Enraged over the incident, a mob blocked a busy road in the district on Monday night demanding the arrest of the culprits and suspension of the local police station in-charge, who had threatened the victim's family after they demanded action against the perpetrators.

The blockade was lifted late at night after the administration announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh and suspended the SHO of Sadabad police station.

(With PTI inputs)