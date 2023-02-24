Hatred does not grow in Punjab's soil: CM Mann

Hatred does not grow in Punjab's soil, law & order is fine: CM Mann

Mann accused Akali Dal and BJP of 'patronising gangsters'

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Credit: IANS Photo

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said that hatred has no place in his state. Law and order in the Aam Aadmi Party-ruled state was good, he claimed, speaking at the ABP conclave here.

"Punjab is a fertile land. Whatever you sow grows, but not hatred," Mann said, adding that social bonding was strong in the state. "Punjabis are hard-working people. They are global citizens. They want employment and good infrastructure," the chief minister added.

Law and order was fine in Punjab, Mann said while accusing the opposition Akali Dal and BJP of "patronising gangsters''. His government has a zero-tolerance policy on drugs, Mann asserted.

