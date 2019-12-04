Have ended organised crime in UP: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that organised crime has been finished in the state.

"Earlier goons used to harass industrialists and businessmen in Uttar Pradesh and riots were frequent. Goons and mafia used to take money from businessmen in different ways, but our government has ended the regime of goons in the state," Yogi said at a conference of industrialists here.

"Now no one could dare to threaten businessmen as they know the consequences," he said.

The Gorakhpur Industrial Development Area was established on November 30, 1989, and at that time there was a dispute with farmers, he said, adding that now thousands of youngsters have got employment there.

With the start of the investment portal, an environment of investment has developed in the state, he added.

"Today law and order situation is alright and people's view has changed about the state," he said.

Speaking about investments, he said investments worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore have been made in the state, and Rs 5 lakh crore of investment is likely to come.

"Uttar Pradesh is the biggest market in the world and our industrial policy is not made in a closed room but we have put it in public domain," he said.