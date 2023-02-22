Have shown the world we are an exceptional international power: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said that India has shown the world that "we are an exceptional international power."

In an interview with ANI, the EAM said, "We have been able to very clearly demonstrate to the world that we are exceptional international power, meaning we are willing to do things for others, perhaps more than most of the countries are at this point of time."

Speaking on big global issues, he said, "We have been able to demonstrate to the world that we are an exceptional international power. If you look today India's global standing is clearly very much higher and quite strong. Strategically, there's much more clarity in our own thinking and operations."

"I think the expectation is that India would have a voice, have an opinion, if necessary they would have more than that and this could be climate change, counter terrorism, black money. if you look at the big it could be maritime security, even today trade, investment that domain, technology," he added.

He also lauded the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under whom India's stature on the global stage has increased manifold.

India's ties with Russia had been extraordinarily steady despite turbulence in global politics over the war Ukraine, Jaishankar added.