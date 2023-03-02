Haven't withdrawn cases against me: CM Adityanath

Haven't withdrawn cases against me: CM Adityanath in UP Legislative Council

SP has often accused CM Adityanath and Deputy CM Maurya of withdrawing cases against themselves

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Mar 02 2023, 17:01 ist
  • updated: Mar 02 2023, 17:01 ist
Yogi Adityanath addresses at the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council during ongoing Budget Session. Credit: PTI Photo

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said he and his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya have not withdrawn any case filed against themselves.

Addressing the discussion on the state budget in the Legislative Council, the chief minister targeted the Samajwadi Party (SP) saying, "Yesterday, an SP leader had given a statement that the chief minister and the deputy chief minister had withdrawn a case against them. In the last six years, the chief minister or the deputy chief minister have not withdrawn any such case".

The Samajwadi Party has often accused Chief Minister Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Maurya of withdrawing cases against themselves.

Also Read | There was identity crisis among youth of UP before 2017: Yogi Adityanath

Adityanath said, "But it is true that SP president Akhilesh Yadav had withdrawn cases against himself in 2016 using his signature. We wonder how this case was withdrawn as the case filed by the Election Commission cannot be withdrawn. This could not have happened without the permission of the Commission, but he had withdrawn the case and he preaches others."

"The criminals were not only the patrons of the government, the cases of anti-national terrorists were also withdrawn in Lucknow, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Bijnor, Kanpur and Rampur. The Samajwadi Party government also had the audacity to withdraw the cases of criminals and terrorists," he said.

"Even the High Court had to comment that today you are withdrawing the cases of terrorists, tomorrow you will give Padma awards to them," the chief minister said.

