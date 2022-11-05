HC admits petition challenging lower court's decision on carbon dating of 'Shivling' in Gyanvapi Mosque

The Allahabad High Court admitted a petition challenging the order of the Varanasi district court rejecting the plea by four Hindu women seeking carbon dating of the 'Shivling' allegedly found inside the Gyanvapi Mosque during the videography survey of the premises a few months ago.

A single bench comprising Justice J J Munir, while admitting the petition, issued notices to the Anjuman Intezamiya Masjid Committee, which managed the affairs of the Gyanvapi Mosque, and other parties.

The court sought an opinion from the Director General of the Archaeological Society of India (ASI) whether the 'structure' would be damaged if ''examined through the methods of carbon dating, ground penetrating radar, excavation and other methods adopted to determine its age, nature and other relevant information''.

The court directed that the ASI report be submitted by the next date of the hearing. The court also directed the Varanasi district court to defer the hearing of the suit and fix a date in the first week of December.

The Varanasi court had last month rejected the plea for carbon dating of the alleged 'Shivling' saying that it could damage the structure which would be in violation of the Supreme Court order for safe keeping and preservation of the said 'Shivling'.

District judge A K Vishwesh had also said that it (possible damage to the shivling) could also ''hurt religious sentiments'' of the people.

Four Hindu women had petitioned the court seeking carbon dating of the 'Shivling', which was allegedly found inside the Gyanvapi Mosque premises during a videography survey a few months ago.

The premises had been a bone of contention between the two communities for the past several decades but there was renewed clamor to ''take back'' the Kashi Vishwanath Temple premises by the saffron outfits after the favourable decision of the apex court in the Ram Temple case.

Hindu petitioners contended that a part of the temple had been demolished by the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in the 17th century. The Muslim side contended that the mosque existed before the reign of Aurangzeb and also claimed that the same had also been mentioned in the land records.