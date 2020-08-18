Meet on financial aspects of 3 corps: HC to AAP, MCDs

HC asks Centre, AAP govt, MCDs to hold meeting on financial aspects of 3 corporations

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 18 2020, 15:33 ist
  • updated: Aug 18 2020, 15:33 ist
Representative image. Credit: Getty Images

The Delhi High Court Tuesday directed that a meeting be held between the Centre, the AAP government and representatives of the municipal corporations here to find a solution to the financial difficulties being faced by the three MCDs.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan said the committee so constituted can look into the financial aspects of the corporations as well as the Delhi government which that claimed it has not received from the Centre over Rs 10,000 crore as its share of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection.

"We expect that this meeting shall be convened at the earliest," the bench said and listed the matter for further hearing on September 8.

The order came on an application moved by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NrDMC) which has alleged that Rs 90.60 crore payable as grant-in-aid under the sanitation/urban development head, for the first quarter ending June 30, has not been released yet and Rs 181 crore under the same head for the second quarter is also due.

NrDMC has said that the funding was meant for payment of salaries of ''safai karamchaaris'' and sanitation activities.

The application has been filed in a pending writ petition by one Rahul Birla seeking directions to the Delhi government and the municipal corporations to pay the salaries with arrears of sanitation workers employed by them.

In its application, NrDMC has said that expenditure towards the salary till May 2020, sanitation services and providing PPE kits, gloves, masks, sanitizers to the workers has been incurred by the corporation from its own internal resources, in the absence of any amount being released by the Delhi government.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Delhi
Delhi High Court
AAP

What's Brewing

54.4 degrees: Death Valley records highest temp ever

54.4 degrees: Death Valley records highest temp ever

Array of voices at US DNC slam Trump, praise Biden

Array of voices at US DNC slam Trump, praise Biden

The warning of 'Animal Farm' remains relevant today

The warning of 'Animal Farm' remains relevant today

Find your Ikigai

Find your Ikigai

The Lead: Karnataka Home Minister on Bengaluru riots

The Lead: Karnataka Home Minister on Bengaluru riots

 