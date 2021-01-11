HC asks Delhi govt to consider postponing nursery admissions for upcoming session

The Delhi High Court Monday asked the Delhi government to consider a representation by a lawyer that admission of children to nursery class be postponed in the upcoming academic session of 2021-22 in view of the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic.

Justice Prateek Jalan recorded the statement made by the counsel for Delhi government that the information or opinion provided by the petitioner in his representation will be taken into account while framing guidelines or taking any decision with regard to nursery admissions.

The high court, which said it has not expressed any view on merits of the plea, disposed of the petition after petitioner cum lawyer Rajat Vats conveys satisfaction with this order.

The plea sought a direction to the Delhi government to make some guidelines or pass resolution for postponement of nursery admission for 2021-22 academic session for the protection of children in the age group of 3-4 years in view of the pandemic.

Vats said he has made a representation before the authorities on December 12, 2020, but no response has been received yet, after which he approached the court.

During the hearing, Delhi government standing counsel Ramesh Singh submitted that no guidelines have yet been issued by the government for nursery or entry level for the upcoming academic session.

He also contended that the petition was premature as there can be no nursery admissions till the guidelines are issued.

The petitioner told the court that some private schools have already started the nursery admission process without guidelines.

“Certain directions are required to be issued to protect the fundamental rights of children in the age group of 3 to 4 years regarding the nursery class admission which the government of NCT of Delhi is likely to grant permission for physical or online courses just to give financial benefits to school managements without considering interest of children,” it said.

It added that the purpose of nursery education is play school and making children familiar with school and their sitting environment as also the physical/ emotional activity of the children and it cannot be done by online courses or by physical opening of schools because of Covid-19 virus.