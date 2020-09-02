HC asks IHBAS to fill up staff vacancies expeditiously

HC asks Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences to fill up staff vacancies expeditiously

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 02 2020, 15:51 ist
  • updated: Sep 02 2020, 16:34 ist
Delhi High Court. Credit: File Photo

The Delhi High Court Wednesday directed the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS) to fill up faculty and medical staff vacancies as early as possible.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan issued the direction after the institute's counsel, Tushar Sannu, said an advertisement was issued on Tuesday for recruiting 45 faculty staff.

The submission was made in response to a PIL moved by advocate Amit Sahni seeking filling up of vacancies at IHBAS in order to tackle the alleged "rampant rise in psychiatric and psychological cases in the country more effectively and efficiently".

In view of the statement made on behalf of IHBAS, the court disposed of the matter by asking the institute to complete the recruitment process in accordance with law, rules and regulations and government policy applicable to the facts of the case and as expeditiously as possible and practicable.

Sahni, also a social activist, had claimed in his plea that patients with psychiatric disorders or those who require clinical psychological treatment are suffering due to acute shortage of medical and other staff at IHBAS.

He also told the bench that he had made a representation to IHBAS on August 5 to fill the pending vacancies, but they issued the advertisement only after filing of the PIL.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Delhi
Delhi HC
vacancies
PIL

What's Brewing

As food deliveries boom, so do ghost kitchens

As food deliveries boom, so do ghost kitchens

Xiaomi launches affordable Redmi 9A, earphones in India

Xiaomi launches affordable Redmi 9A, earphones in India

Are Indian languages inferior to English?

Are Indian languages inferior to English?

Amazon drivers hang phones from trees to get more work

Amazon drivers hang phones from trees to get more work

 