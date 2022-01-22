HC directs ICAI to create disclosure of criminal cases by candidates

HC directs ICAI to disclose cases by candidates

The court said that there is a clear need for the ICAI to create a framework wherein there is proper disclosure by candidates who apply to become CAs

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jan 22 2022, 19:00 ist
  • updated: Jan 22 2022, 19:26 ist

The Delhi High Court has asked the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India to create a framework for disclosure of criminal cases faced by a candidate or member since it is the duty of the professional body to maintain the purity of its register.

"This court has not been shown any policy or disclosure requirements that are asked for from candidates or CAs either at inception or thereafter," Justice Pratibha M Singh noted. 

The court said that there is a clear need for the ICAI to create a framework wherein there is proper disclosure by candidates who apply to become Chartered Accountants, at the inception itself. There is also a need for a continuing disclosure, maybe on an annual basis for members to inform the ICAI if there are any criminal cases or convictions etc against them so that the ICAI is not kept in the dark.

"The power, discretion and duty of ensuring the purity of the Register of Members are upon the ICAI. Thus, in the case of convictions, the factum of the said conviction and the offences qua which the applicant was convicted ought to be disclosed," the bench said.

In the case of an FIR or a criminal complaint having been filed, there ought to be an obligation upon the applicant to keep the ICAI informed and updated, as to the progress in the said complaint or case, the bench added.

The High Court dismissed a writ petition filed by Mohit Bansal who sought quashing of a show-cause notice for removal of his name from the register of CAs for having been convicted under Sections 354 and 506-II of the IPC and sentenced to a period served by him during the judicial custody.

It said the petitioner’s conviction would be attracted by the disability of ‘moral turpitude’ as contemplated under Section 8(v) (disabilities) of the Chartered Accountants Act. The only condition upon which a person convicted can be entered into or can continue on the register of ICAI would be if the person has been granted a pardon, the court pointed out.

It directed the ICAI to give reasonable time to the petitioner to file a fresh reply to the notices, hear him in accordance with the principles of natural justice and decide his case as per law.

