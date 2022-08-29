HC directs Mathura court to decide on videography survey petition of Krishna Janmabhoomi in 4 months

The Allahabad high court on Monday directed a Mathura court to decide on the petition seeking a videography survey of the entire land on which the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi was situated within four months.

A single bench comprising Justice Piyush Agarwal passed the order on a petition filed by one Manish Yadav who had sought scientific survey of the contentious premises in Mathura under the supervision of a court commissioner.

The petitioner had said that his application seeking a videography survey of the premises had been pending in the Mathura district court for the past one year. The HC had earlier sought a report from the district court in this regard.

A total of nine petitions were pending in the Mathura district courts with regard to the ownership claims of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Mosque Complex. All the petitions were filed by the Hindu parties.

The petitions have sought removal of the Shahi Idgah mosque, which was adjacent to the existing Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi, from the complex and claimed ownership over the entire 13.37 acres of land on which they were situated. They have also challenged the agreement between the Shahi Idgah Mosque Committee and the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust allowing the Mosque to continue to exist and use the land on which it was situated.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), which had spearheaded the Ram Temple movement, had made it clear that the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi issue would be taken up in 2024 the year the next general elections were scheduled to be held in the country.