Anticipatory bail to former DMC chief in sedition case

HC grants anticipatory bail to former DMC chief in sedition case

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 31 2020, 12:28 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2020, 12:28 ist
Delhi Minority Commission Chairman Zafarul-Islam Khan. Credit: Fcaebook (khan.zafarul)

The Delhi High Court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to former Delhi Minorities Commission (DMC) Chairman Zafarul Islam Khan in a sedition case.

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri, who conducted the hearing through video conferencing, granted the relief to the 72-year-old Khan after the police said he was no longer required for further investigation.

Khan's tenure in the commission expired recently.

The court was hearing a plea by Khan, through advocate Vrinda Grover, seeking anticipatory bail in the sedition case lodged against him, citing his age, health issues and risk of contracting Covid-19.

On April 28, Khan published through his official page on social media a post that allegedly had seditious and hateful comments.

On May 2, based on a complaint, the Delhi Police Special Cell lodged an FIR against Khan under sections 124A and 153A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for the alleged offences of sedition and promoting feelings of hatred between different groups on the grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence and language. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Delhi High Court
Delhi Minorities Commission
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Sedition

What's Brewing

Art in a pandemic: Tokyo show tests if fans will come

Art in a pandemic: Tokyo show tests if fans will come

First dog to test Covid-19 positive in US dies: Report

First dog to test Covid-19 positive in US dies: Report

Aus unveils law forcing tech giants to pay for news

Aus unveils law forcing tech giants to pay for news

Planes, cars, oil, GDP... the Covid-19 bill comes due

Planes, cars, oil, GDP... the Covid-19 bill comes due

 