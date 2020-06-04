HC grants bail to man accused of making derogatory remarks against UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Bail granted to man who allegedly remarked against Yogi

PTI, Allahabad,
  • Jun 04 2020, 21:43 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2020, 21:43 ist
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday granted bail to a man arrested for allegedly posting derogatory remarks against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on a social networking site.

Justice Siddhartha granted bail to accused Tanveer Ahmad Khan after hearing his counsel’s plea, denying his client’s involvement in the alleged incident.

The counsel argued that Khan is a Ghazipur resident and working as a constable in Bihar police.

He was on duty at the time of the alleged incident, the counsel pleaded.

Khan was arrested on May 3 from Deep Nagar area in Nalanda district of Bihar for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Adityanath.

An FIR in this connection was registered at Dildar Nagar police station of Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh.

