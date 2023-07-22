HC judge 'loses' pet dog, lets out anger on police before cooling down

A former Delhi High Court judge got furious and demanded the suspension of the security staff posted at his official residence after he "lost" his pet dog who ventured out of the open gates due to the "callousness" of the sentries.

Justice Gaurang Kanth, however, recanted on his demand later and said he wanted no action against the security personnel.

He had written a letter to a top city police official seeking suspension of security personnel posted at his residence for their alleged lapse of not locking the gates of his bungalow leading to the loss his pet dog, Delhi police officials said on Saturday.

It was not known whether the dog got lost in the city's traffic mayhem or was crushed under a vehicle.

Justice Kanth was recently transferred to the Calcutta High Court.

"I am writing this letter with a lot of pain and anguish. Due to lack of devotion and incompetence on the part of the officers providing security at my official bungalow, I have lost my pet dog. "In spite of repeatedly telling them to keep the door locked, the security officials deputed at my residence have failed to comply with my directions and carrying out their professional duty. Such dereliction of duty and incompetence needs immediate attention as the same can cause grave danger to my life and liberty," he said in the letter to Delhi police.

"Such callousness in carrying out their duties by the said security personnel may cause any untoward incident at my residence and I fear for my security. Not manning the gate and lack of devotion in keeping a check on the movement and ingress and egress from the gate of my residence is intolerable," he said.

Kanth's letter, which he wrote on June 12 to the Joint Commissioner of Police (Security), has gone viral on social media.

He requested Delhi police to immediately suspend the officers, as their conduct was unbecoming of government servants, and carry out a thorough investigation.

A senior police officer, who did not wish to be named, said Kanth wrote the letter to them last month. Kanth, however, later informed them that he does not want any action against the posse of policemen posted at his residence.

The incident came to light days after Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud wrote letters to the chief justice of high courts where he said protocol facilities available for judges should not be used in a manner that is "liable to result in inconvenience to others or to bring public criticism of the judiciary."

Justice Chandrachud had taken serious exception to the Allahabad High Court registry demanding an explanation from the railways over the 'inconvenience' caused to a judge who did not get pantry facilities on a train running late.