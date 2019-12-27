HC orders framing of new jail manual for J&K

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Thursday ordered the Union Territory government to frame a new jail manual for the territory and sought its submission to it within six weeks, failing which, it threatened to summon the J&K home secretary to explain the delay.

A bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Sindhu Sharma gave the direction while expressing its ire over persistent delay in framing the new manual.

"This matter has been repeatedly adjourned at the request of Senior Additional Advocate General B A Dar on his submission that the new jail manual was at the stage of finalisation and only formal approval had to be recorded," said the bench.

"More time was sought today again to place the new jail manual on record," it said.

"The final view, which will be taken, shall be placed on record positively within six weeks from today, failing which secretary, Department of Home, Union Territory of J&K, shall remain personally present in the court on the next date.