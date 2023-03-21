HC raps Punjab govt over Amritpal giving cops the slip, calls it 'intelligence failure'

Amritpal hunt: HC raps Punjab's 'intelligence failure'

This is a developing story...

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 21 2023, 14:22 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2023, 14:45 ist
Amritpal Singh. Credit: AFP Photo

A High Court on Tuesday rapped the Punjab government over preacher Amritpal Singh giving police the slip, calling it an "intelligence failure", PTI reported.

The Punjab Police on Saturday had launched a major crackdown against Amritpal and members of his outfit 'Waris Punjab De'.

The preacher, however, gave police the slip and escaped their dragnet when his cavalcade was intercepted in Jalandhar district.

More to follow...

Amritpal Singh
Punjab
India News

