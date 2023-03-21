HC raps Punjab govt over Amritpal giving cops the slip, calls it 'intelligence failure'

A High Court on Tuesday rapped the Punjab government over preacher Amritpal Singh giving police the slip, calling it an "intelligence failure", PTI reported.
High court raps Punjab govt over preacher Amritpal Singh giving police the slip, calls it intelligence failure
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 21, 2023
The Punjab Police on Saturday had launched a major crackdown against Amritpal and members of his outfit 'Waris Punjab De'.
The preacher, however, gave police the slip and escaped their dragnet when his cavalcade was intercepted in Jalandhar district.
More to follow...
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
As population booms, where are India's working women?
A 'disturbing' find on remote island: plastic rocks
Falling trade numbers are not a good sign
Study finds mechanisms behind new Covid strains
DH Toon | Starc's fifer hurts India in 2nd ODI
Media mogul Rupert Murdoch to marry for 5th time at 92
TV screens at Patna railway station show porn video