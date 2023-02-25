HC stays re-election for MCD Standing Committee members

HC stays re-election for members of MCD Standing Committee

The high court said the regulations nowhere reflect that the Delhi mayor has authority to declare the election of Standing Committee members as null and void

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 25 2023, 17:20 ist
  • updated: Feb 25 2023, 17:20 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Delhi High Court Saturday stayed the re-election for six members of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), which was scheduled for February 27.

Justice Gaurang Kanth, in a special hearing held on a court holiday, said prima facie it appeared that the mayor, who was also the returning officer, is conducting the re-election on Monday without declaring the results of the previous poll held on February 24 which is in violation of regulations.

The high court said the regulations nowhere reflect that the Delhi mayor has the authority to declare the election of Standing Committee members as null and void.

It issued a notice to the returning officer and others on two pleas challenging the decision to hold re-election without declaring the results of the earlier poll.

"Notice to hold re-election shall remain stayed till the next date of hearing," the judge said.

Delhi
India News
Delhi High Court
MCD

