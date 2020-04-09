Head constable in Delhi airport tests COVID-19 +ve

Head constable posted in Delhi airport tests positive for COVID-19

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Apr 09 2020, 11:48 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2020, 12:05 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

A Delhi Police personnel posted at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) has tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of policemen contracting the virus infection to two.

The head constable, who has tested positive, is posted with the Foreign Regional Registration Office (FFRO) in the Terminal-3 of IGI airport, which deals with both domestic and international passengers.

It is suspected that he contracted the disease due to him coming in contact with international passengers. His test was conducted on Saturday at the Baba Sahib Ambedkar Medical College and Hospital and reports came on Wednesday following which he informed the authorities.

He was shifted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital at around 7 pm, while his family has been placed under quarantine.

A 49-year-old Assistant Sub-Inspector, Jeet Singh, has also been tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The National capital has recorded 669 cases of COVID-19 till Wednesday evening besides nine deaths.

 

COVID-19
Indira Gandhi International Airport
New Delhi
