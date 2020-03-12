'7 arrested in Head constable's killing in Delhi riots'

Head constable's killing in Delhi riots: Police says 7 people arrested

PTI,
  • Mar 12 2020, 15:14pm ist
  • updated: Mar 12 2020, 15:37pm ist
Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava. (PTI Photo)

Seven people have been arrested in connection with the death of a Delhi Police head constable during clashes over the new citizenship law in northeast district last month, police said on Thursday.

Head constable Ratan Lal died of bullet injuries in the clashes in Gokalpuri on February 24.

"Seven people have been arrested in Ratan Lal's case. It emerged during investigation that the spot where the incident took place was the venue for an anti-CAA protest. In the fateful day, a conspiracy was hatched to attack police," a senior Delhi Police official said.

 

