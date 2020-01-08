Health minister orders inquiry into JK Lon hospital

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma has ordered a probe in the procurement of Chinese-made equipment at the JK Lon child hospital here, following the deaths of over 100 infants within around a month at the hospital's Kota branch.

The minister has directed the additional chief secretary - medical and health, Rohit Kumar Singh to conduct the inquiry and submit a report.

"The matter is primarily related with the JK Lon hospital of Jaipur," a senior official said.

The equipment in question is the multipara monitor which is used for measuring vital parameters like blood pressure, heart rate and respiratory rate.

The procurement of the multipara monitors was made through a medical college and the matter is being probed to ascertain facts like when the equipment was purchased and what was its quality.

"A technical committee of the hospital gives specifications of equipment which are required and the medical college conducts the procurement process," the hospital sources said.

Primarily, the matter is related with the JK Lon hospital here and facts regarding other hospitals like JK Lon hospital, Kota, where more than 110 children have died in 37 days, will also be collected.