Heat waves abate from northwest India, slight relief for Delhi NCR

After a scorching Sunday, the India Meteorological Department has assured that the heatwaves will start abating from northwest and central India from Tuesday while parts of eastern and southern India will receive rainfall.

A cloudy sky gave partial relief to the residents of Delhi and its surrounding areas even though the temperature remained four degrees above normal. However, it was not as bad as Sunday.

At the Safdarjung weather observatory, Delhi's base station, the maximum temperature settled at 42.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal. The highest temperature this year so far was recorded on Sunday at 45.6 degrees Celsius.

Also Read | Heatwaves, floods and heavy rain: India battling climate change and it's getting worse, warn experts

The IMD said a thunderstorm or a dust storm might bring the mercury down by a few notches on Tuesday, but the respite would be short-lived as the temperature may touch 45 degrees by Friday.

There will be a fall in maximum temperatures by 3-4 degrees Celsius over many parts of northwest and central India during the next 24 hours and no significant changes are expected in the subsequent two days.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfalls are likely over Kerala, coastal and south interior Karnataka, Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh during next 4-5 days.

Meanwhile, the monsoon has entered the southern Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea.