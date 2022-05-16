Heat waves abate from NW India, slight relief for Delhi

Heat waves abate from northwest India, slight relief for Delhi NCR

At Delhi's Safdarjung weather observatory, Delhi's base station, the maximum temperature settled at 42.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal

Kalyan Ray
Kalyan Ray, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • May 16 2022, 22:48 ist
  • updated: May 16 2022, 22:48 ist
A man covers his head with a piece of cloth tries to protect from the scorching sun on a hot day, at India Gate in New Delhi. Credit: IANS Photo

After a scorching Sunday, the India Meteorological Department has assured that the heatwaves will start abating from northwest and central India from Tuesday while parts of eastern and southern India will receive rainfall.

A cloudy sky gave partial relief to the residents of Delhi and its surrounding areas even though the temperature remained four degrees above normal. However, it was not as bad as Sunday.

At the Safdarjung weather observatory, Delhi's base station, the maximum temperature settled at 42.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal. The highest temperature this year so far was recorded on Sunday at 45.6 degrees Celsius.

Also Read | Heatwaves, floods and heavy rain: India battling climate change and it's getting worse, warn experts

The IMD said a thunderstorm or a dust storm might bring the mercury down by a few notches on Tuesday, but the respite would be short-lived as the temperature may touch 45 degrees by Friday.

There will be a fall in maximum temperatures by 3-4 degrees Celsius over many parts of northwest and central India during the next 24 hours and no significant changes are expected in the subsequent two days.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfalls are likely over Kerala, coastal and south interior Karnataka, Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh during next 4-5 days.

Meanwhile, the monsoon has entered the southern Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea.

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Delhi
India News
Heat wave
India Meteorological Department
IMD

What's Brewing

Russia to revive Soviet-era Moskvich after Renault exit

Russia to revive Soviet-era Moskvich after Renault exit

Dirty liberal pipe-dream: 3 myths about electric cars

Dirty liberal pipe-dream: 3 myths about electric cars

Bento Cakes—the trending Korean dessert everyone loves

Bento Cakes—the trending Korean dessert everyone loves

Uyghur county in China has highest prison rate in world

Uyghur county in China has highest prison rate in world

Lesser known facts about Vicky Kaushal one must know!

Lesser known facts about Vicky Kaushal one must know!

Book to film: Filmmakers choose a tried & tested route

Book to film: Filmmakers choose a tried & tested route

 