Heavy rain brings relief from heat wave in Kashmir

Heavy rains in Kashmir on Thursday morning brought relief to the residents from scorching heat and humid weather conditions.

However, the downpour affected normal life in several parts of Srinagar city due to waterlogging on roads.

The local Meteorological department had predicted a two-day spell of rains from Thursday. “There will be a spell of intermittent rains on Thursday and Friday in Kashmir,” the Deputy Director MeT department, Mukhtar Ahmad said.

Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 33.6 degrees Celsius on Wednesday while the humidity in the city was recorded at 47 degrees. The maximum temperature in Jammu was 36.8°C on Wednesday, the Met department said.