Heavy rainfall in Rajasthan, more rains expected in next 48 hours: Meteorological department

Heavy rainfall in Rajasthan, more rains expected: Met

A few places in eastern Rajasthan recorded extremely heavy showers, while some parts of western Rajasthan recorded heavy rains

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Jul 21 2022, 15:14 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2022, 15:57 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI photo

Heavy to extremely heavy rains lashed several parts of Rajasthan in a 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Thursday, with Deegod in Kota receiving the maximum of 16 cm rains, officials said.

Dausa recorded 14 cm rains, followed by 9 cm each in Malsisar (Jhunjhunu) and Anta (Baran) and 8 cm in Jhunjhunu. Other areas received rains below 8 cm, the officials said.

A few places in eastern Rajasthan recorded extremely heavy showers, while some parts of western Rajasthan recorded heavy rains.

The Meteorological department has forecast heavy rainfall at some places in Ajmer, Baran, Bhilwara, Bundi, Dholpur and Jhalawar in the next 48 hours. 

