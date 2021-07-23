Heavy rainfall likely in parts of Madhya Pradesh; IMD issues red alerts

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued two red alerts of heavy to very heavy rainfall for isolated places in eastern and western parts of Madya Pradesh.

According to Nagpur-based Regional Meteorological Centre, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places during the day.

Bhainsdehi area in Betul district received the highest 275 mm rain in the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am, while 16 districts received heavy, very heavy and extremely heavy showers in the same period, senior meteorologist P K Saha of IMD Bhopal said.

"A well-marked low-pressure area has formed over northwest Bay of Bengal. Apart from this, a monsoon trough is passing over MP's Rewa district, and an offshore trough is running from the coast of Maharashtra to Kerala," the official said, adding that the developments have triggered rainfall in the state.