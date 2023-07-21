Heavy rains forecast for few places in Himachal Pradesh, orange alert sounded

Heavy rains forecast in Himachal, orange alert sounded

On Friday, light to heavy rains lashed parts of Himachal Pradesh.

PTI
PTI, Shimla,
  • Jul 21 2023, 21:26 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2023, 21:26 ist
Police and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel during a joint search and rescue operation for missing persons in Beas river, in Kullu district. Credit: PTI Photo

More rains are forecast for Himachal Pradesh, the local weather office Friday said while issuing an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places on Saturday.

The MeT also sounded a yellow warning for heavy rains at a few places from July 23 to 25.

Isolated spells of very heavy rainfall are likely in Chamba, Kangra, Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Bilaspur, Solan and Sirmaur districts, while heavy rain may occur in Una, Hamirpur, Lahaul and Spiti, and Kinnaur districts on Saturday, the MeT added.

According to weather data in the past 24 hours till 5.30 pm, Palampur was the wettest in the state recording 147 mm of rainfall, followed by 50 mm at Dharamshala, 34 mm at Manali, and 27 mm at Dalhousie.

Since the onset of the monsoon in the hill state on June 24, as many as 138 people have died in rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, and road accidents, according to the Himachal Pradesh State Emergency Response Centre. The state has suffered a loss of Rs 4,986 crore. 

A total of 586 houses have been damaged completely and 5,030 partially. Damaged properties also include 234 shops and 1500 cowsheds in the state.  About 605 roads are still closed in the state, according to the centre.

A team sent by the Centre is visiting rain-hit areas in the state to assess the losses, officials said.

