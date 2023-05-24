Heavy rains lash Jammu region, landslide blocks J&K highway

In a respite from the scorching heat wave conditions, heavy rains on Wednesday lashed various areas of the Jammu region bringing down the temperature.
The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was blocked for a brief period due to landslides triggered by heavy rains in Ramban district.
There were rains in various areas of Kishtwar, Doda, Ramban, Udhampur, Rajouri and Reasi districts on Wednesday, officials said.
Read | Slight delay in onset of monsoon over Kerala; arrival likely on June 4
A hailstorm hit Cheddi area in Udhampur district, causing damage to crops, they said.
Flash Floods were triggered in some areas of hilly belts of Rajouri and Ramban due to heavy rains, the officials said.
Heavy rains lashed the Jammu city around late afternoon leading to dip in temperature, they said.
The rains have brought much relief to the people battling with a scorching heat wave going on for the past one week.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
'It ain't much, but it's honest work' meme farmer dies
Microplastics in recycling process raises concerns
Shimla gets light and sound show at Bantony Castle
Sunny Leone is India's only real deal in Cannes
Bolivian lawmakers clash on floor of parliament
DU's centre to focus on Partition, including Cong role
World's biggest plane carrier in Oslo for NATO drills
South Korea postpones third launch of homegrown rocket
French Open men's singles: Three talking points
This Japanese mango is priced at Rs 2.5 lakh per kg