Heavy rains lash most places in Haryana, normal life affected

Normal life was hit as heavy rains lashed most places in Haryana on Monday leaving roads and streets flooded with rainwater at some places.

Rains lashed many places, including Gurgaon, Jhajjar, Bahadurgarh, Kaithal, Faridabad, Rewari, Sonipat, Ambala, Bhiwani, Palwal, Fatehabad, Rohtak and Panchkula.

Normal life was hit at many places after the heavy downpour, with rains also slowing down the movement of vehicular traffic.

In Gurgaon, some roads including the one outside the Civil Hospital and some underpasses were flooded with rainwater for some time.

At other places, including Kaithal, Sonipat, Bhiwani and Palwal too heavy downpour affected normal life.

Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja took a dig at the BJP-led government in the state after the monsoon season's first heavy showers, claiming the downpour had exposed the tall claims about the preparations made by authorities.

“The first monsoon rains of the season have exposed the tall claims of the government about the preparations and arrangements as on several roads and areas across the state today water accumulated on roads, streets, underpasses and long traffic jams were witnessed showing there is no adequate drainage arrangements anywhere,” Selja said in a statement.

She alleged that the BJP-JJP coalition government only makes tall claims without doing actual work on the ground.

“No work is visible on drains and sewers in any city or town. For the past three months, the government had claimed these were cleaned. The question is where was the money spent? A high level inquiry should be ordered to find out where the money was spent,” she said.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperatures dropped after the rains, the Meteorological Department here said.

The Union Territory of Chandigarh, which also received rains, recorded a high of 27.7 degrees Celsius, down six notches against normal limits.

In Haryana, Gurgaon, which received 185 mm rain during the past 24 hours (ending 5.30 pm Monday), recorded a high of 26.7 deg C, down eight notches against normal range.

Bhiwani recorded a maximum of 27.3 deg C while Ambala's maximum settled at 26.8 deg C, down seven notches.

Karnal and Hisar, which also received rains, registered respective below normal maximums of 27 deg C, seven below normal and 29.1 deg C, eight below normal.

In Punjab, Ludhiana and Patiala, which received rains, recorded respective maximums of 27.9 deg C and 27.3 deg C, respectively.

Amritsar recorded a high of 31.6 deg C, three notches below normal limits while Bathinda's maximum settled at 34 deg C.

