Heavy shelling in forward areas along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch by Pakistan

Pakistan Army resorted to heavy shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, prompting befitting retaliation by Indian army.

A defence spokesperson said at about 3.20 am, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along LoC in the Mankote sector of Poonch.

Indian Army retaliated befittingly, he said and added there was no casualty on the Indian side in the shelling.

Reports said the intense firing and shelling continued till 5 am, causing panic among the border residents who were forced to take shelter in underground bunkers for their safety.

There has been a huge surge in ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir this year with a 75% jump in the first six months of 2020 as compared to the same period last year. Over 3,200 ceasefire violations by Pakistan troops were recorded in 2019.

The government of India led by then Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee had entered into a border ceasefire agreement with Pakistan along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir on November 26, 2003. However, according to officials shelling and firing by Pakistani troops since last year is so heavy that virtually it has made the 2003 truce redundant.

An official in the security grid said that Pakistan was violating ceasefire to help infiltration and create a fear psychosis among the border residents.

India shares a 3,323-km-long border with Pakistan, of which 221 km of the IB and 740 km of the LoC fall in Jammu and Kashmir.