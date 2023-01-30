Heavy traffic chokes routes to central Delhi

Commuters travelling towards central Delhi from the eastern parts of the national capital and Noida faced heavy traffic due to VIP movement towards and away from Rajghat on Monday.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered floral tributes to the Father of the Nation at his memorial in Rajghat.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also paid homage to the Mahatma at Rajghat.

According to police, those commuting via ITO, Pragati Maidan and Barapulla will face heavy traffic as these routes are completely choked.

"From Akshardham to Rajghat, there is heavy traffic jam. There were points when the vehicle was at a standstill for at least 45 minutes. Since I had an important meeting to attend in Connaught Place, I had to reach on time but due to the traffic snarls, I could not make it on time," said Anil Agrawal, a commuter.

Another officer-goer said, "Even though I started my commute on time, I was stuck at Rajghat for over an hour. There was absolutely no movement on the stretch."

Heavy traffic jams were also reported from Dwarka where commuters said the vehicles were moving at a snail's pace.

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Traffic Police alerted commuters to avoid certain stretches.

"Traffic is heavy on Vikas Marg, Ring Road near Rajghat due to special traffic arrangements. Kindly avoid the stretch," it tweeted.

Traffic movement has also been affected due to road damage.

"Road has been caved-in in the carriageway from Mahipalpur towards IGI Terminal-3 (between Aerocity-1 and Aerocity-2) due to which traffic will remain affected. Kindly avoid the stretch," the traffic police said.