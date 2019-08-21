Helicopter crashes in rain-hit Uttarkashi

A helicopter engaged in relief and rescue operations in rain-ravaged Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand crashed on Wednesday, an official said.

Three persons were on board the helicopter and their fate was not immediately known.

The helicopter crashed near Moldi while returning after distributing relief material among the affected people, Uttarkashi Disaster Management officer Devendra Patwal told PTI over the phone.

"According to preliminary information the crash did not occur at a high altitude and those on board should be safe," he said, adding details are awaited.

Only members of the crew were onboard the aircraft when it crashed, he said. Torrential rains in Mori area of the district on Sunday left 16 persons dead and around half a dozen missing.