Here’s why Ram Lalla is dressed in green clothes and a saffron border

DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 05 2020, 13:00 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2020, 13:37 ist
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offers prayers to Lord Ram during his visit to Ram Janmabhoomi premises to take stock of preparedness for the ground breaking ceremony of the Ram Mandir, in Ayodhya. Credit: PTI

While some believe the colour chosen signifies harmony between communities, the reason for the colour green is because the diety has a fixed-hue attire for each day of the week. Ram Lalla will adorn a nine-gem encrusted emerald-tinged dress on the day of the Bhoomi Pujan. In addition to the day-specific colour, the orange border marks the auspiciousness of the occasion.

Having stitched the diety’s clothes for over three-and-a-half decades, Babulal and his sons have meticulously put together well-crafted pieces for an entire week, and will continue the legacy.

"My father late Babulal started stitching the clothes of Ram Lalla in 1985. He used to carry our sewing machine to the Ramjanmabhoomi and stitch the clothes with me and my elder brother in tow," Shankarlal, 54, told PTI on Monday.

Catch Live: The Ayodhya Ram Temple groundbreaking ceremony

The diety’s clothes will be changed to a bright orange dress later in the day.

"The clothes are made using soft material such as 'makhmal' (velvet). After all, they are for Ram Lalla who is a child. The green dress has been made keeping in mind the day-specific colour, while orange is considered auspicious," he said.

The special dress for the ceremony has nine gems stitched in golden thread. "There is grandeur in the clothes of the Lord as well," he added.

"A day-specific colour scheme is followed for the dresses worn by Lord Ram. On Monday the dress is white, on Tuesday it is red, while on Wednesday it is the turn of the green dress for the Lord," Shankarlal said.

On Thursdays the idol is dressed in yellow, Fridays are for cream-coloured dresses, on Saturdays, it is the turn of blue clothes while on Sundays pink clothes adorn the deity.

Ram Mandir
Uttar Pradesh
Ayodhya temple
Ayodhya
Ayodhya Ram Mandir
Yogi Adityanath

