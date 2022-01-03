Here's what would change if Delhi is put on 'red alert'

The alarm bells seem to be ringing in Delhi as the national capital reached a Covid positivity rate of 4.59 per cent, just shy of 5 per cent, which would move the city's alert level two notches up, from 'yellow' to 'red'.

Delhi on Sunday reported 3,194 new Covid-19 cases, but Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has implored people not to panic as most cases are 'mild or asymptomatic.' However, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said Monday morning that 4,000 cases are expected to be reported in the day, with a positivity rate higher than 6 per cent.

Either way, the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) prepared by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government will be implemented across the city should the positivity rate cross 5 per cent.

Currently, the 'yellow alert' imposed in Delhi includes a night curfew and shutting down of educational institutes, move halls, gyms, etc.

Here's what a red alert would entail:

*A night, as well as a weekend curfew, will be put in place to restrict the movement of people. Certain categories of people will be exempted from the same.

*Malls, weekly markets, shops, establishments that deal with on-essential goods will have to shut.

*Restaurants and bars will have to shut.

*Hotels and lodges can operate with room service to in-house guests. However, banquets or conferences will not be permitted.

*Barbershops and beauty salons too will have to close down.

*Government offices, other than those providing essential or emergency services, will not be allowed to function. The GRAP will allow emergency services to run with 100 per cent staff.

*For weddings and funerals, no more than 15 people will be allowed to gather, as opposed to the limit of 20 people in place currently.

Meanwhile, Delhi's tally of Omicron infections has touched 351.

