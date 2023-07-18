Heroin dropped by Pak drone recovered near Tarn Taran

Heroin dropped by Pakistani drone recovered near International Border in Punjab's Tarn Taran

During a search operation on Tuesday morning, the BSF personnel recovered a packet of heroin, weighing 2.35 kg, from a field in village Kalsian Khurd

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Jul 18 2023, 12:36 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2023, 12:36 ist
During night hours, #AlertBSF troops heard a Pakistani drone, dropping narcotics in farming fields ahead of border fencing. Credit: Twitter/@BSF_Punjab

The Border Security Force on Tuesday recovered over two kg of heroin dropped by a Pakistani drone near the International Border in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, an official said.

Troops near the border fence heard the sound of the drone dropping the consignment on the intervening night of July 17 and 18.

During a search operation on Tuesday morning, the BSF personnel recovered a packet of heroin, weighing 2.35 kg, from a field in village Kalsian Khurd, said the official.

“During night hours, #AlertBSF troops heard a Pakistani drone, dropping narcotics in farming fields ahead of border fencing. During search, a consignment (Gross Wt- appx 2.350Kg), containing suspected #heroin, was recovered in Vil- Kalsian khurd, Distt- Tarn Taran,” the BSF tweeted .

