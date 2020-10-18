Heroin worth over Rs 15 crore seized, four arrested in Assam

Heroin worth over Rs 15 cr seized, 4 arrested in Assam

  Oct 18 2020
During preliminary investigation, it has come to the fore that the drugs were being transported from Imphal to Guwahati. Credit: AFP

Four persons have been arrested and heroin worth over Rs 15 crore has been seized from their possession in two incidents in Assam on Sunday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, police personnel conducted naka-checking and intercepted a truck carrying 3.45 kg heroin in Karbi Anglong district, a release from the state police headquarters said.

Two persons, both residents of Manipur, have been arrested and booked under the NDPS Act, it said.

During preliminary investigation, it has come to the fore that the drugs were being transported from Imphal to Guwahati, the release said.

In another incident, police personnel raided a house and seized 88 containers with 1 mg suspected heroin each, besides items stolen from temples and the Jagiroad Paper Mill in Morigaon district, it said.

A couple has been arrested and booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the NDPS Act, the release added. 

