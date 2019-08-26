Hero's welcome to murder accused no big deal: UP Dy CM

Saffron activists giving a rousing welcome to those accused of killing a Bulandshahar policeman after their release on Saturday, has triggered a backlash.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said, "It's a minor incident... Not much significance should be attached to it... Neither the state government nor the BJP had anything to do with it."

Rajani Singh, the wife of the slain policeman, expressed shock over the incident and said that she apprehended threat to her and her children's lives from the accused, who are now out on bail.

"It's shameful that those, who are accused in the killing of my husband, are being welcomed," she said and added that she would take up the matter with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Six people, who were accused in the killing of senior police officer Subodh Kumar Singh during a clash over a cow slaughter incident last year, were released on bail on Saturday and were accorded a hero's welcome by the saffron activists in Bulandshahar.

Singh, the in-charge of Syana police station in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahar district, was killed by a frenzied mob, consisting mainly of saffron activists, in a clash in December last year following recovery of animal bones in the area.

A Bajarang Dal office bearer, a Vishwa Hindu Parishad worker and a BJP leader were among the 88 people booked in the killing.