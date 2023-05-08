Farmers break barricades to join wrestlers' protest

High drama at Jantar Mantar as farmers break barricades to join wrestlers' protest

The wrestlers have been demanding action against WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 08 2023, 11:59 ist
  • updated: May 08 2023, 12:45 ist
Credit: Twitter/@ANI

High drama unfolded at Jantar Mantar, the protest site of wrestlers, in New Delhi as Kisan union leaders on Monday broke through police barricades to join the sportspersons.

The wrestlers have been demanding action against WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment.

"A group of farmers were escorted to Jantar Mantar. At entry barricades, they were in a hurry to reach the dharna site in which some of them climbed the barricades that fell down and were removed by them. Police team kept the barricades at the back aside to facilitate their entry," DCP, New Delhi, said in a tweet.

Also Read — Wrestlers vs WFI chief: Khap leaders at Jantar Mantar, hold talks with grapplers

The DCP added that the protestors have now reached the protesting site and the meeting is going on peacefully.

Yesterday, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait, Khap Maham 24 chief Mehar Singh and Sankyut Kisan Morcha's (non-political) Baldev Singh Sirsa joined the wrestlers on the dias and addressed the media.

Anticipating a large gathering in support of the wrestlers, the security arrangements have been beefed up. 

Delhi
farmers
Wrestlers
Wrestlers Federation of India
Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

