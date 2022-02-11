Hijab row: Plea moved in Supreme Court against Karnataka High Court's interim order 

A plea was moved on Friday before the Supreme Court against the Karnataka High Court's interim order to students to not insist on wearing religious attire till it decided the matter arising out of the BJP government's decision to ban hijab in schools.

Dr J Halli Federation of Masajids Madaaris and Wakf Institutions, in its petition, contended that the High Court's interim order created a distinction between Muslim and non-Muslim female students and directly hit at secularism, a part of the basic structure of the Constitution.

"The right to wear hijab falls under right to expression under Article 19(1)(a), right to privacy and freedom of conscience under Article 25. The same cannot be infringed upon without a valid law," the plea said.

Track live updates on hijab row here

It said the students concerned have to appear in practical examinations on February 15 and any interference on their access to institutions would impede on their right to education.

It asked the top court to stay the High Court's interim order till the disposal of the petition filed before the High Court against the state government's decision.

A three-judge bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice J M Khazi had passed the oral observations and posted a batch of petitions questioning ban on Hijab for consideration on Monday.

Also Read — Dharwad a beacon of peace as hijab row grows elsewhere

"We will pass an order. Let the schools-colleges start. But till the matter is resolved, no student should insist on wearing religious dress,” the Chief Justice had said.

A group of students' insistence to wear hijab was resisted by the college administration, triggering reactions from others to wear saffron shawls.

On Thursday, on a plea to transfer pending matters from to High Court to the top court, a bench presided over by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana said, "Why should we jump in? Let High Court first decide the matter''.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: