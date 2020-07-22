Himachal CM in self-quarantine after deputy secretary in his office tests positive for virus

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said he was going into self-quarantine after a deputy secretary in his office tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.

“As per coronavirus protocol, I am going to quarantine myself," Thakur told the media before leaving his office for his residence.

He then quarantined himself at his official residence at Oakover here.

The CM's sample will soon be collected for testing for novel coronavirus, a senior health official said.

Thakur said that samples of officials and media persons who came in contact with the deputy secretary will be collected for testing as per protocol.

Meanwhile, all the appointments of the chief minister have been cancelled till further orders, an official said.