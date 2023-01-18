Himachal CM Sukhu not scared to listen to people: Rahul Gandhi

Top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday showered praise on new Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, saying "he is not scared to listen to people and that he will surely serve the people."

With Bharat Jodo Yatra entering Himachal Pradesh for a day before re-entering Punjab on Thursday, Rahul said Sukhu rose from the grassroots and is a leader who works with the people.

Addressing a rally here, he said he listens to people and is not scared to listen. "I am happy to say that your new Chief Minister rose from the grassroots. I am sure he will do a good job," Rahul said in the presence of Himachal Congress president Pratibha Singh, who was also a contender for the post of Chief Minister.

Sukhu had the backing of Rahul as leaders jostled for the top post. The majority of MLAs also supported him.

He said they were forced to embark on the Bharat Jodo Yatra as the government did not allow the Opposition to raise people's issues.

"We weren't allowed to raise issues of demonetisation, faulty GST, shortcomings in Agniveer scheme in Parliament. When we tried, our microphones were switched off and the camera turned away from us. The camera was then fixed on the Speaker or a Cabinet Minister. Our ways to raise issues were packed," he said.

He said that even the media did not discuss these issues. "Media is showing Bollywood and cricket stars. They are not concerned about people's issues," he said.

He also claimed that the government is putting pressure. The government is also using CBI, ED and Income Tax to put pressure and it left Congress with one option but to embark on the yatra.