Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu tests positive for Covid-19, Vidhan Sabha session postponed

The CM is asymptomatic and as a precautionary measure has quarantined himself and all his engagements have been postponed

PTI, Shimla,
  • Dec 19 2022, 10:28 ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2022, 15:12 ist
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. Credit: PTI Photo

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has tested positive for COVID-19, a state government spokesperson said here on Monday.

He said the chief minister was scheduled to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday but the meeting had been postponed.

Sukhu returned a positive result in the national capital during the mandatory test before meeting the prime minister, the spokesperson added.

The three-day session of the Himachal Vidhan Sabha, scheduled to take place in Dharamshala from Thursday, has been postponed and will be rescheduled depending on Sukhu's health, an official told PTI.

The schedule for the three days included administering of oaths to newly elected MLAs, election of the Speaker and the governor's address in the 14th Vidhan Sabha's first session.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar had allocated portfolios to newly elected Sukhu and his deputy Mukesh Agnihotri and the Cabinet expansion, which was expected after the Vidhan Sabha session, could also be delayed.

The Abhar Prakat Rally, scheduled for Wednesday in Dharamshala, has also been postponed.

Sukhu is asymptomatic and has quarantined himself at Himachal Sadan (New Delhi) as a precautionary measure. All his engagements have been postponed, the spokesperson said and added that the chief minister would be tested again after 3-4 days.

Sukhu, Agnihotri, Congress state unit chief Pratibha Singh and 38 newly elected MLAs, had joined Rahul Gandhi on his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan on December 16.

In New Delhi, Sukhu met several Congress leaders, including party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, AICC Himachal Pradesh in-charge Rajiv Shukla and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, over the last few days.

