Himachal polls: From 'double engine' to 'new engine', promises, quips made by star campaigners

As voting for Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls commences on November 12, all parties held massive campaigns for their candidates in the state. While some put their best foot forward, others were noticed lagging behind. Common factors which spiced up the battle was elaborate electoral promises and swipes at rivals. Let us take a look at how “star campaigners” of the three main contestants - BJP, Congress and AAP - appealed to the voters in the hilly state. (With agency inputs)