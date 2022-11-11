Himachal polls: From 'double engine' to 'new engine', promises, quips made by star campaigners

As voting for Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls commences on November 12, all parties held massive campaigns for their candidates in the state. While some put their best foot forward, others were noticed lagging behind. Common factors which spiced up the battle was elaborate electoral promises and swipes at rivals. Let us take a look at how “star campaigners” of the three main contestants - BJP, Congress and AAP - appealed to the voters in the hilly state. (With agency inputs)
Bhartiya Janta Party
BJP carried out its campaign in Himachal Pradesh with much pomp and show. Leaders like Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath, and many others addressed various rallies throughout the state. The most significant leaders that campaigned are as follows:
Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pitched the Himachal Pradesh poll battle as between the "enemy of development" Congress and the "pro-development" BJP, stressing that people will get "double benefits" if his party is re-elected as he will be able to work more for them.
"A BJP government should be formed in Himachal so that it can benefit from Delhi (the central government). It will bring double benefits," he told people at a rally in Sujanpur in Hamirpur district, furthering his 'double-engine' government pitch.
Modi spoke about his familiarity with Himachal Pradesh, a highlight of all his addresses at rallies, and said as someone aware of issues and people here, he will be able to work for the state while being in Delhi.
Amit Shah
At a rally in Paonta Sahib, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that BJP, if voted to power in Himachal Pradesh, will soon roll out the Uniform Civil Code, an important leg of the saffron party's campaign this year.Shah made light of "10 guarantees" promised by rival Congress, saying people trust in the guarantees of those with reputation, which the opposition party doesn't have.
Shah claimed the era of incumbent parties losing power is over, noting that the BJP has retained its government in many states like Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur among others due to its development work.
Yogi Adityanath
Campaigning for BJP in Himachal Pradesh's Una district, UP CM Yogi Adityanath stressed PM Modi's global stature, saying that India is touching new heights under the leadership of the PM and the country's prestige has risen on the world stage.
"Today, I am delighted to inform you from this place that the construction work of the Ram temple in Ayodhya has crossed the halfway mark and by the end of 2023, a grand temple will be constructed after a wait of more than 500 years," Adityanath said addressing a rally in Palampur.
J P Nadda
J P Nadda addressed a rally in Fatehpur to support candidate Rakesh Pathania on the last day of campaigning for the November 12 Assembly polls. He enumerated various projects launched by the "double-engine" BJP governments at the Centre and the state and said, "This is the time for a renewal of the government. When one engine goes down, Himachal goes down.... If a good gardener is not chosen, the garden will be ruined."
Rajnath Singh
Addressing election rallies in assembly segments of Baijnath and Balh in Himachal Pradesh, Union Minister Rajnath Singh described BJP as the only "good length delivery" on the pitch of politics.
Discussing the BJP's manifesto, Singh said mothers and sisters will experience good days under the BJP as the party has announced it will give 33 per cent reservation to women in government jobs.
Anurag Thakur
Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said a "double-engine" government is necessary forHimachal Pradesh to ensure faster development of the hill state.
Addressing a rally in Shimla on the last day of campaigning for the November 12 Assembly polls, Thakur said the Bharatiya Janata Partygovernmentat the Centre and in Himachal Pradesh have ensured all-round development of the state.
"Projects delayed for years were not only started but also completed," Thakur said, addressing rallies in Shimla Rural, Kasauli, Sujanpur and Hamirpur.
Indian National Congress
With the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra in the southern states, Congress lacked in their Himachal Pradesh campaign.
Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma on Thursday said the party's campaign planning for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls could have been "much better" with the deployment of senior leaders and rued that his services were not fully utilised. The star candidates that campaigned are as follows:
Priyanka Gandhi
Priyanka Gandhi addressed a rally in Kangra, where she promised that her party will provide 1 lakh jobs, restore the Old Pension Scheme and provide financial assistance of Rs 1,500 to every woman in the state if it is voted to power in the upcoming Assembly polls.
She also said thatthe state has "drowned" in debt under the BJP dispensation and 63,000 government posts are lying vacant.
Occupied with his padytara, Rahul Gandhi could not campaign in Himachal Pradesh. Sonia Gandhi visited Himachal Pradesh to support her Priyanka but did not campaign.
Mallikarjun Kharge
Addressing a public meeting in Himachal Pradesh’s Banuti district, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge took a dig at BJP and said that BJP may have been able to befool people across the country with its "jumlas" but cannot do so in the hill state.
Kharge said the Congress would fulfil all its promises made in the manifesto and the restoration of the old pension scheme would be the first decision of its government if elected.
"As far as the old pension scheme is concerned, it will be implemented first. This is our promise and if given a chance this will be the first thing to be done," he said.
Sachin Pilot
Sachin Pilot campaigned for Congress candidates in the Doon and the Jubbal Kotkhai assembly segments.
The former Rajasthan deputy chief minister also addressed a number of poll rallies, including in Kullu. Pilot said numerous visits by top BJP leaders to Himachal Pradesh is proof that the ruling party was worried and on the back foot.
Internal differences of the BJP are coming to the fore and people of the state have made up their minds to vote for the Congress, he claimed.
At one of the poll rallies, Pilot said the performance of the BJP government in the state has been poor and it has failed to keep its promises made five years ago. He urged people to elect the Congress as it was a credible alternative to secure the future of the people of Himachal Pradesh.
Bhupesh Baghel
Addressing a rally in favour of Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh in Shimla’s Banuti, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel assured the people of Himachal Pradesh that his Congress party would fulfill all its poll promises such as the restoration of old pension scheme, 300 units of free power and Rs 1,500 per month to women.
Aam Aadmi Party
AAP had released a list of twenty “star campaigners” to lead the Himachal Pradesh Assembly election campaign, but many party leaders failed to turn up. Nevertheless, some senior AAP leaders came to the state to support their candidates:
Arvind Kejriwal
In his 20-minute speech at Chambi near Dharamsala, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal urged the people to vote for AAP. Kejriwal touted his government's success in Delhi and promised high-quality government hospitals and free medical facilities. “If you wish such facilities and an honest government in HP too, vote for the Aam Aadmi Party,” he said. “The Congress ruled Himachal for 30 years and BJP for 17 years. I request the public to give just five years to the Aam Aadmi Party. After that, we will not come to ask for votes, people will vote only for our development works,” he added.
Bhagwat Mann was also present at this roadshow.
Manish Sisodia
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia appealed to the people of Himachal Pradesh to give his party a chance and make a "new-engine" government in the state this time.
"The BJP is saying make a double-engine government. The Congress is saying the BJP is bad, make our government. This time do not make a double-engine government but a new-engine government," Sisodia said.