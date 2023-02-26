Robbers fail to find money in PNB, burn 150 files in HP

Himachal Pradesh: 2 thieves break into PNB, burn nearly 150 files after failing to find money

Sadar Police Hamirpur's SHO Sanjeev Gautam said as soon as the information about the case was received, the police team reached the spot and started an investigation

PTI
PTI, Hamirpur,
  • Feb 26 2023, 21:31 ist
  • updated: Feb 26 2023, 21:31 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

After failing to find money, two masked thieves burnt nearly 150 important files following a break into the Lambloo branch of the Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Sunday, police said.

According to police, the duo entered the bank at 3 am by making a big hole in its wall and burnt the records there. The whole incident was captured in the CCTV cameras installed in the bank.

Sadar Police Hamirpur's SHO Sanjeev Gautam said as soon as the information about the case was received, the police team reached the spot and started an investigation.

Additional SP Ashok Verma said the thieves entered the bank by breaking the back wall and they entered the record room.

"Bank money is safe," he added.

According to a bank official, as soon as the thieves entered the bank, the alarm system sent a message to the officers' mobiles and bank officials reached the spot along with the police immediately.

After entering the bank, they started looking for money everywhere, but could not find anything, it said.

"When I came here, I saw smoke coming from the bank and the fire brigade was also called," the official said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Himachal Pradesh
robbery
Punjab National Bank

What's Brewing

SRK reminisces working on 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa'

SRK reminisces working on 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa'

Zeenat Aman brings up B-Town pay gap in Insta post

Zeenat Aman brings up B-Town pay gap in Insta post

Ekta Kapoor backs Akshay Kumar after 'Selfiee' debacle

Ekta Kapoor backs Akshay Kumar after 'Selfiee' debacle

Kareena Kapoor's look test for '3 Idiots' revealed

Kareena Kapoor's look test for '3 Idiots' revealed

Scientific leaps, systemic barriers: Women in STEM

Scientific leaps, systemic barriers: Women in STEM

Peruvian archaeologists unearth 30 pre-Inca era graves

Peruvian archaeologists unearth 30 pre-Inca era graves

Snow up high, flooding down below in Los Angeles

Snow up high, flooding down below in Los Angeles

The cradles of green, Bremen & Bremerhaven, beckon

The cradles of green, Bremen & Bremerhaven, beckon

 