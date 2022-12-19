Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu tests positive for Covid-19

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.
More to follow...
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Qatar's migrant workers wary of life after World Cup
Street party erupts in Argentina after World Cup win
The rote way: Lack of critical thinking hurting India
Love, longing and belonging
Kings and temples of power
Whom citizens marry is not govt’s business
DH Toon | The real game
A formidable fort sans the roar