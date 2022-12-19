Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu tests positive for Covid-19

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu tests positive for Covid-19

This is a developing story...

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 19 2022, 10:28 ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2022, 10:28 ist
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. Credit: PTI Photo

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. 

More to follow...

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Himachal Pradesh
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
Coronavirus
Covid-19
India News

What's Brewing

Qatar's migrant workers wary of life after World Cup

Qatar's migrant workers wary of life after World Cup

Street party erupts in Argentina after World Cup win

Street party erupts in Argentina after World Cup win

The rote way: Lack of critical thinking hurting India

The rote way: Lack of critical thinking hurting India

Love, longing and belonging

Love, longing and belonging

Kings and temples of power

Kings and temples of power

Whom citizens marry is not govt’s business

Whom citizens marry is not govt’s business

DH Toon | The real game

DH Toon | The real game

A formidable fort sans the roar

A formidable fort sans the roar

 