Himachal Pradesh: COVID-19 cases in Hamirpur near 100-mark as five more test positive

The number of COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district neared the 100-mark on Friday as five more returnees tested positive for the infection.

The district has reported over one-third of the total confirmed cases in Himachal Pradesh so far.

On Friday, the COVID-19 count of Hamirpur reached 98 while the tally in the state rose to 291.

Eighty-eight cases are currently active in the district, nine patients have recovered and one person has died of the disease, Deputy Commissioner Harikesh Meena said.

Of the fresh cases, two had returned from Gujarat and one each from Delhi, Maharashtra and Rajasthan.

The Gujarat returnees are a couple – a 31-year-old man and his 28-year-old wife – from Mahal. They had recently arrived here from Ahmedabad and were placed under institutional quarantine at a college in Nadaun, the DC said.

The other three are a 34-year-old man quarantined at a school in Bakarti after returning from Delhi, a 32-year-old woman placed under quarantine in a Nadaun hotel after coming back from Mumbai and a 57-year-old man quarantined at a school in Laliyar after returning from Rajasthan's Kota.

Meena said their samples were taken on May 26 and the reports arrived on Friday morning.

All of them were being shifted to district COVID care centres, he added.